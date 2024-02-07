As many as 6,065 Ukrainians enter Romania on Feb 6

Approximately 128,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 42,500 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Tuesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 67,152 travelers of whom 6,065 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on February 6, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10, 2022 is 7,272,200, the IGPF reports.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 49 illegal acts (21 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately RON 826,900.

Fines worth RON 44,500 were also issued.

10 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 6 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.