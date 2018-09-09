Assets of optional pension schemes at 1.92 bln lei as of July 31

Assets held by optional pension schemes amounted at roughly 1.92 bln lei as of July 31, 2018, up 12.25 percent YoY, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced.
Government securities account for the highest share, with 1.136 bln lei (59.13 pct), followed by shares with 395.477 mln lei (20.58 pct). Corporate bonds are third at 123.13 mln lei, or 6.41 pct of the total assets.
Total assets under pension Pillar III amounted to 1.92 bln as of July 31, 2018, while net assets stood at 1.918 bln lei.
There were 461,362 contributors to optional pension schemes as of July 31, 2018.
The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar III: Aegon Esential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil.