Assets of optional pension schemes at 2.56-plus bln lei as of May 29, 2020

Assets held by the optional pension system stood at 2.56-plus billion lei as of May 29, 2020, up 15.9 percent from the same period of the year before, shows data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities account for the highest share of the assets with 1.563 bln lei (60.98 pct), followed by shares with 612.113 ml lei (23.88 pct) and corporate bonds with 131.906 million lei (5.15 pct of the total).According to ASF data, total assets under pension Pillar III amounted to 2.563 billion lei as of May 2019, with net assets at 2.559 billion lei.There were 516,355 contributors to optional pension schemes as of May 29, 2020.The following pension funds operate under Pillar III: Aegon Essential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil.