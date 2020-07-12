 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Assets of optional pension schemes at 2.56-plus bln lei as of May 29, 2020

facebook.com
pensie

Assets held by the optional pension system stood at 2.56-plus billion lei as of May 29, 2020, up 15.9 percent from the same period of the year before, shows data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities account for the highest share of the assets with 1.563 bln lei (60.98 pct), followed by shares with 612.113 ml lei (23.88 pct) and corporate bonds with 131.906 million lei (5.15 pct of the total).

According to ASF data, total assets under pension Pillar III amounted to 2.563 billion lei as of May 2019, with net assets at 2.559 billion lei.

There were 516,355 contributors to optional pension schemes as of May 29, 2020.

The following pension funds operate under Pillar III: Aegon Essential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.