Assets of optional pension schemes over 2.2 bln lei on 31 May 2019

Assets held by optional pension schemes amounted to over 2.21 billion lei on 31 May 2019, up 18.1 percent YoY, according to the data released by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities account for the highest share, with 1.245 billion lei (56.34 percent), followed by shares with 489.293 million lei (22.13 percent). Corporate bonds ranked third with 208.163 million lei, or 9.41 percent of the total assets.According to the ASF data, total assets under pension Pillar III amounted to 2.211 billion lei on 31 May 2019, while net assets stood at 2.207 billion lei.There were 484,190 contributors to optional pension schemes as of 31 May 2019.The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar III: Aegon Esential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil.