Associations in show industry request President Iohannis involvement in view of reopening sector

Several associations in the show industry request the involvement of President Klaus Iohannis, through an open letter, for the speeding up of the granting of state aid and the elaboration of a coherent plan for reopening, report agerpres.

"No support scheme was implemented for cultural operators, although there has been talk for a long time of such schemes. The last variant of schemes disappeared from public discourse on March 18, 2021, when the Culture Ministry's website published an article, optimistic in character, that promised a final debate and the introduction of the scheme in the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). Since then no news, no public communication. There is no coherent plan for the reopening of cultural events and activities, plan that would be based on predictability, although the cultural sector demands it and is working actively on it for several months. We do not know what Romania's plans are to ensure the saving, protection and relaunch of the cultural and creative sectors," the document mentions.

"Although 14 months have passed since the beginning of the pandemic and, although, with great delay, at the end of last year support schemes worth 100 million euro were announced for the cultural sector, these schemes are not functional even today, and their budgetary source was never confirmed. We were explained repeatedly that there are no resources in the state budget to finance support schemes. Meanwhile, the Culture Ministry managed to allot a record sum (nearly 11 million euro) for the organization of the "George Enescu" Festival. This gesture, absolutely salutary to reconfirm the importance and value of the Enescu Festival, becomes, however, in the current context also a symbol of inequitable, preferential treatment, proving lack of understanding on the part of the state regarding the real mechanisms and needs for the functioning of culture," the letter shows."Mr. President, to work in Romania in the cultural sector has always been difficult, but this becomes all the more humiliating and all the more harder as time passes, the pandemic persists and the sector is still ignored until mockery. Nobody claimed from the authorities any preferential treatment or measures that would compromise the fight against the pandemic. It is not the pandemic itself, but the way that we have been and are treated by the Romanian state that has brought us all to the end of our wits. We feel discriminated and wronged, and each passing day that goes by without the authorities intervening in the support of the sector wipes away the effort of thousands and thousands of people who, despite the conditions that they conduct their activity in, have done important performances in the domain," the letter also shows."Thus, we appeal again to you, Mr. President, to take a public position regarding the situation the cultural sector is in and to intervene with the competent authorities in view of speeding up the two measures that the cultural sector desperately needs: state aid and a coherent plan for reopening," the representatives of the cultural sector also write.The letter is signed by AROC - the Romanian Association of Concert and Cultural Events Organizers, together with the MUZE Association - the Association for Theater, Film, Music and Dance, ALIS - the Association of Workers in the Show Industry, PaCTE - the Events Equipment Companies Owners' Association and dozens of other entities representing the cultural sector.