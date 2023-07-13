ASTRA Multicultural event to bring together some 200 folklore artists and craftspeople

ASTRA Museum in Sibiu organizes between July 13 and 16 the ASTRA Multicultural event dedicated to all ethnic minorities in Romania. Now in its 8th year, the event is expected to see "more than 20,000 visitors participating in the 4-day program prepared by the ethnic associations: interactive workshops, traditional multi-ethnic music and dance festival, crafts, but also a gastronomic marathon," the organizers announced.

The event brings together approximately 200 folklore artists and craftspeople from Romania, the Republic of Moldova, as well as representatives of the Hungarian, Saxon, Lipovan, Ukrainian and Roma communities, who showcase their traditional garments, customs and specific gastronomy, transforming the museum into a landmark for culture and tradition enthusiasts, but also for those curious to learn more about the various ethnic communities that live together in Romania, the cited source shows.

"The ASTRA Multicultural project will send a strong message in the European Year of Skills 2023, by promoting craftspeople with indisputable practical and theoretical skills. The artisans and traditional crafts specific to each area will definitely help develop the so much needed sustainable cultural tourism. Many of these craftspeople will participate in July in the 'Interactive workshops for the promotion of intangible heritage and cultural entrepreneurship'. Through ASTRA Multicultural, the ASTRA Museum sets itself as a goal to bring together experts, but also laypeople interested in this new perspective defined by the European Union this year, regarding the development of innovative programs based on the development of competences. The focus will be on 'experiences' that are increasingly necessary in educational and cultural activities. Experience has become an indispensable value of the consumption of cultural products, as people lead a much more intense life and want to participate in activities in a more personal way," said the manager of the ASTRA Museum, Ciprian Stefan.

The seminar 'ASTRA Multicultural - Cultural Heritage. Value. National and International Perspectives' will also take place under the ASTRA Multicultural banner, bringing together 50 ethnologists, sociologists, anthropologists, museographers from museums, research institutes and universities, who will engage in debates about research, conservation, the protection and promotion of culture and traditional crafts in Romania and from abroad. AGERPRES