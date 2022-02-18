At 6th EU-AU Summit President Iohannis highlights education as lynchpin for cooperation with Africa

President Klaus Iohannis said today in Brussels that education is one of the priorities of his presidential term, and that he is personally committed to increasing the quality of education.

Attending on Thursday and Friday the European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Klaus Iohannis participated in the roundtable debates on "Peace, Security and Governance" and "Education, Culture and Vocational Training, Migration and Mobility".

"The President of Romania emphasized that for Romania, education is traditionally an important area of cooperation with Africa, as thousands of African citizens who completed their academic education in our country are now using the skills acquired in Romanian universities to serve their countries and build connecting bridges. Alone in the last five years, over 17,500 young Africans have studied at Romanian universities and around 3,500 students from at least 40 African countries are enrolled annually in Romanian universities, enriching our country's academic life through their presence and stimulating a better understanding between the people of the two continents," the Presidential Administration said.

President Iohannis also emphasized the importance of continuing vocational training, including by providing the right skills to thrive in the 21st century. In this regard, the Presidential Administration notes, Romania has pledged to support training courses for African partners in various fields, from disaster risk management and conflict resolution, to combating disinformation. The head of the state also stressed that educational processes, both in Europe and in Africa, should use digitization in a more applied way.

Klaus Iohannis believes that international peace and security are essential to achieving the common goals of development, requiring the involvement of all stakeholders, as well as firm and multilaterally coordinated action against a backdrop of risks, threats and challenges to international peace and security, the Presidential Administration concludes.