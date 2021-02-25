Athletics: Anamaria Nesteriuc, winner of 60 m hurdles in Belgrade

Romanian athlete Anamaria Nesteriuc won on Wednesday the 60 metres hurdles event at the Serbian Open Indoor Meeting, in Belgrade, clocking 8 sec 19/100, according to AGERPRES.

"I had a bad start, but I came back in the second half of the race and I managed to win. Overall, I am satisfied with the result. It was a good check before the goal competition this season - the European Championship," said Anamaria Nesteriuc for the official website of the Romanian Athletics Federation.

The athlete, signed up by CSA Steaua club, where she is coached by her mother, Doinita Nesteriuc, came after the gold medal won at the Balkan Championships in Istanbul, on February 20 (8 sec 18/100). Anamaria won the National Championships in Bucharest with 8 sec 14/100.