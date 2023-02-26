 
     
Athletics: Claudia Bobocea ses new national record at 1,000 m

Athlete Claudia Bobocea set a new Romanian record in the non-classical 1,000 meters, on Saturday, during the "Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final" meeting, according to the Facebook page of CSA Steaua Bucharest.

Claudia Mihaela Bobocea, coached by Valentin Anghel, ranked second, with a time of 2 min 35 sec 35/100. The old performance belonged to Doina Melinte, 2 min 36 sec 91/100.

In Birmingham, the victory went to the British Laura Muir, multiple medalist at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships, in 2 min 34 sec 53/100. The podium was completed by Sofia Ennaoui (Poland), with a time of 2 min 35 sec 69/100.

Bobocea will participate next week (March 2-5) in the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

