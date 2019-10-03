Atlantis Group invites President Iohannis to become global supporter of education

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday the importance of education for a sustainable future of the Romanian society and welcomed the will of the Atlantis Group to help Romania improve the training of the teaching staff, and improved education quality, pointing to his "Educated Romania" project, the results of which are under public scrutiny.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace a delegation of the Atlantis Group, who introduced him to the group's short-term goals and activities."The opinions expressed at the meeting highlighted a shared vision of the need to provide quality education to all and created the premises for future collaborations," the statement says. "The Atlantis Group representatives extended an invitation to the President of Romania to become a global supporter of education, in the light of his experience and of the efforts already made in this field."The Atlantis Group members are former education ministers and chiefs of state who are taking steps to address the challenges in global education and to inform a new generation of leaders and policy-makers in the field of education policy.The group was created by the Varkey Foundation with a mission to contribute to the improvement of educational standards for children from socially disadvantaged categories, by increasing teaching at a global level. The way to achieve this goal is the main subject of the Atlantis Group meeting in Bucharest, October 2-4.Making up the Atlantis Group delegation that called on President Iohannis were Rosalia Arteaga (Ecuador), Remus Pricopie (Romania), Jozef (Jo) Ritzen (Netherlands), Claudia Costin (Brazil), David Coltart (Zimbabwe), Armin Luistro (Philippines), Hekia Parata (New Zealand), Srdjan Verbic (Serbia), Sabri Saidam (Palestine), George Werner (Liberia), Nicole Lui (Varkey Foundation regional director, UAE) and Nicholas Piachaud (Varkey Foundation policy and advocacy manager).