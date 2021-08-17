AUR calls on Government to come to Parliament with budget revision law, for approval

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) called on the Citu Government, on Tuesday, not to carry out the budget revision by emergency ordinance, but to come from the beginning with the revision law for approval in Parliament.

"Just as the Budget Law, the revision must be voted in Parliament, not approved by GEO. Since the Budget Law is passed by Parliament, so must the Revision Law. It is in no way justified for the Government to issue a legislative act as a matter of urgency. As every year, after the approval of the Budget Law, the Government knew that a revision would be necessary and had months to draft a Revision Law and send it to Parliament for debate and vote as required by the Constitution," AUR co-chair George Simion said in a statement sent on Tuesday.

AUR co-chair Claudiu Tarziu said that the Government did not want to draft a bill, but waited until after the middle of the year to resort to the usual practice, "essentially unconstitutional," invoking "an artificially created emergency" precisely in the parliamentary holiday.

"The revision made by GEO allows the Government to increase the debt and the deficit at will. Even if the rectification will later be approved as a law in Parliament, it will be faced with a fait accompli. Between the entry into force of the GEO and the vote in Parliament, the ordinance takes effect and the Government borrows as much as it wants, bypassing Parliament. Debt and deficit are too important for the Government to increase them however much without debate in Parliament, especially when public debt has exceeded 50 percent of GDP, and the budget for 2021 is built on a deficit of 7 percent,'' said Claudiu Tarziu.

AUR mentions Romania has been warned by the European Commission that it is under the excessive deficit procedure and that the deficit risks reaching 60 percent of GDP in 2022 and 100 percent of GDP in 2027, Agerpres informs.