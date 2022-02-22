AUR condemns the Russian Federation's recognition of the independence of the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the recognition by the Russian Federation of the "republics" Donetsk and Lugansk and expresses its concern at the "lack of a clear strategy of Romania in case of a major crisis, both at the eastern border of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as to the Romanian citizens across the Prut".

"It is unacceptable to undermine the sovereignty of a state belonging to the international community. Denying, by the use of force, Ukraine's fundamental right to independence and its own foreign and security policy choices is an unequivocal act that we unequivocally condemn. Russia is questioning the existing international order, based on the rule of law, and replacing it with the rule of law. It is necessary for the Government, the President of Romania and the CSAT to develop a national strategy for crisis situations that may arise on Romania's border," said MP George Simion, AUR co-chairman, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to Senator Claudiu Tarziu, AUR co-chairman, the recognition of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics and the order of entry given to some troops hypocritically disguised as peacekeeping ones are part of the series of revisionist acts of the Russian Federation after the invasion of Georgia and illegal annexation of Crimea, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Not sanctioning Russia this time either would be unfair, contrary to the spirit and letter of the Minsk Accords and international law. Although diplomacy may seem to have failed, we call for a vigorous search for a peaceful solution to the dialogue and negotiations. We welcome any measures that may lead to the de-escalation of the conflict and the return to normalcy as soon as possible," Tarziu said.

At the same time, AUR expresses its concern about the fate of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

"The disinterest of the Ukrainian authorities in the situation of our compatriots in the neighboring country, the ignorance of their rights and the constant refusal to remedy the shortcomings reported in accordance with relevant international conventions must give way to democratic and non-discriminatory policies towards all minorities, including the Romanian one," reads the AUR release.