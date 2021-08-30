AUR leaders: Citu Gov't trying to usher in mandatory vaccination, we invite unions to discussions

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) invites trade unions in the public system to consultations at the Palace of Parliament on grounds that "government officials have stepped up threats and intimidations against public system staff" who do not want to get vaccinated, agerpres reports.

"The Citu Government has dictatorial moorings and is trying to backhandedly usher in mandatory vaccination. We invite the trade unions representing doctors, teachers and civil servants to thorough discussions in the Romanian Parliament, for us to establish a path to follow in the face of increasing threats against the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanians," AUR Co-Chairman, Senator Claudiu Tirziu said in a release today.

AUR cites Prime Minister Florin Citu who said on Saturday that in his opinion, public system personnel should get vaccinated or periodically tested for COVID-19, and also cautions that the Health Minister has a bill in the works under which unvaccinated doctors "would have their bonuses cut on claims that the state should not pay for testing those who can get vaccinated for free.""With seven out of 10 Romanians not vaccinated, what did the rulers figure out? Threaten the public system employees. We do not agree with this and we will never accept this," says AUR Co-Chairman, deputy George Simion.