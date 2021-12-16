Aurescu - telephone consultation session with the US President's national security adviser and B9 Format officials

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a telephone consultation session on Thursday with Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the President of the United States, as well as senior officials from the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) - foreign ministers and national security advisers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs, agerpres reports.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the topics of discussion at the meeting focused on both recent US contacts with the Russian Federation and the complex developments in NATO's Eastern Neighborhood and the Black Sea. Discussions followed President Klaus Iohannis' participation in President Joe Biden's December 9 meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Format.

"During the discussion, we welcomed the organization of these in-depth US consultations with Romania and the European Allies in the Bucharest Format 9 (B9), which send a clear and firm signal on the strong commitment of the US and NATO to the security and stability of allies, including those on the Eastern Flank, as well as on Allied unity, which is essential for NATO," the release read.At the same time, the conversation reiterated the serious concern about the security situation in the region, including the Black Sea, with effects on Euro-Atlantic security as a whole. In this context, the need to continue, in a coherent, balanced and unitary manner, the efforts to strengthen the Allied position of deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank was highlighted. The importance of appropriate steps and responsible approaches leading to the escalation of the situation was also emphasized.Finally, the importance of the strength of the transatlantic relationship and the unity of the Alliance was reiterated, with the American side assuring that it will continue the dialogue with all allies and partners, including with the use of the B9 Format.