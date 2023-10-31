AUR's Simion: AUR rejects any form of regionalisation based on ethnic criteria

National chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion told a news conference on Tuesday that it is time for a change in the administrative organisation of the country, speaking in favour of a more flexible local and central administration while rejecting any form of regionalisation and separatism based on ethnic criteria.

"Romania operates after the administrative organisation of 1968. Many things have changed since then, good things have been done with thie organisation and less good things. We, AUR, consider that it is time for a change. (.. .) AUR rejects any form of regionalisation and separatism based on ethnic criteria, but that should not prevent us from thinking about a more flexible local and central administration."

According to Simion, AUR proposes a mayor for at least 5,000 inhabitants. In addition, the party advocates reducing the number of territorial units from a current 3,300 to 1,300, and changing the borders of the counties, so that between 12 and 15 such administrative areas are organised instead of a current 41.

The AUR leader invited Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and other leaders of the parties in the leading coalition and the Opposition to participate in a debate on the administrative reform of Romania, an event to be held on Thursday by AUR at Parliament Palace.

"The very vocal National Liberal Party (PNL) lawmaker Florin Roman and Minister Marius Budai are invited on Thursday to the Chamber of Deputies , as well as local leaders of the parties in the governing coalition and leaders of the Save Romania Union ( USR), REPER and other parties that are in the Opposition at this moment to debate how Romania can be changed from the point of view of the localities, counties, an administrative reform."

According to Simion, AUR will support and vote for a bill on administrative reorganisation already submitted to the Chamber of Deputies for debate.