AUR's Simion: Draft law of statute of magistrates, mutilated in Parliamentary Committee on Laws of Justice

Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion criticized, on Friday, the amendment adopted by the Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws eliminating the magistrates' misconduct for non-compliance with the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), told Agerpres.

"This is of unprecedented seriousness. Many times, in the last 20 years, there have been attempts to attack the Constitution. But the way in which the CCR and the Constitution were undermined and emptied of meaning in the sovereign state of which we should be a part is unprecedented. Any punishment for magistrates who neglect the decisions of the CCR has been eliminated. The form adopted by the Chamber of Deputies was mutilated on Thursday, in the committee, by these amendments. On Wednesday, most likely, it will be voted on in the plenary of the Senate," Simion told a press conference on Friday, held in front of the Ministry of Justice.

Simion submitted, on Friday, a Memorandum on behalf of AUR to the Ministry of Justice and expressed his hope that the amendments made by the select Committee in the draft law on the Statute of Magistrates will be reversed.

"I want to remind the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, that any treaty that Romania is a part of, including the constitutive treaties of the EU, have no greater power than the Constitution of Romania. (...) I call on the whole society to mobilize and to defend the Constitution of Romania. (...) We are submitting a memorandum to the Ministry of Justice and we are waiting for Mr. Predoiu to return to conferring real powers to the Constitutional Court. I reiterate the appeal to all the pro-sovereignty forces in Romania and to all those who believe that we should live in an independent sovereign state, as provided for in Article 1 of the Constitution, to take a public stance against this unprecedented decision," said George Simion.

The Parliamentary Committee on the Justice Laws on Thursday removed from the body of disciplinary violations those aimed at "obvious and unjustified non-compliance with the decisions of the Court of Justice of the European Union, the European Court of Human Rights, the decisions of the Constitutional Court and the decisions adopted by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the resolution of appeals in the interest of the law or in resolving some legal issues, in accordance with the provisions of art. 20 and art. 148 of the Constitution of Romania, republished" from the form adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of the Statute of prosecutors and judges.