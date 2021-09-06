AUR's Simion: We will go all in with the no confidence vote

The opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) will go all in with the no confidence vote because Prime Minister Florin Citu "should not be allowed to run as an incumbent prime minister in the internal elections of the National Liberal Party (PNL)," AUR national leader George Simion said on Monday.

"An entire country has witnessed live how the old parties strike up deals. Fortunately, they did not have the necessary quorum to remove our no confidence vote from the agenda. Just as on the first day of the parliamentary session we put on the table this initiative of the no confidence vote; we will go all in because Prime Minister Citu must not be allowed to run as the incumbent prime minister in the internal elections of PNL and to continue disregarding Romania. As long as we are here in Parliament, sent by Romanians, we, the AUR lawmakers, will go all in with this no confidence vote. I am urging the PNL and PSD [Social Democratic Party] voters to pressure their MPs into showing up for the joint meeting of Parliament's standing bureaus and voting as the Constitution says so that this no confidence vote can reach the joint plenary sitting, be read tomorrow and be voted on next Monday. That is the only solution," Simion said at the Parliament House.

He added that it was the responsibility of the chairs of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to convene a new meeting joint meeting of the standing bureaus, Agerpres informs.

Asked what AUR will do if the Citu government is dismissed by a no confidence vote, Simion said: "We agree with early elections. We want to go all in. An option if some parliamentarians try to cling to their seats and are not willing to go all in with the early elections is the creation of a government of specialists proportional to the parliamentary share of the parties. (...) We do not want to get to rule the country because at the moment our parliamentary weight does not allow us. (...) We support any no confidence vote and any serious action that leads to the removal of Florin Citu, but that must happen now. The motion is on the table, it must not be delayed by any political force."