Australian Open: Monica Niculescu, Misaki Doi qualify for 2nd round of women's doubles event

Romanian-Japanese pair Monica Niculescu/Misaki Doi on Wednesday qualified in Melbourne for the second round of the women's doubles event at the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-2 the pair Ana Kalinskaia (Russia)/Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan).

Niculescu and Doi were both defeated in the first round of the singles event on Tuesday, but they managed to score a victory together after two hours and 39 minutes of playing.Niculescu and her partner won 38,000 Australian dollars and 130 WTA doubles points for reaching this far in the competition. Niculescu reached the round of sixteen last year and the semifinals in 2018, in Melbourne, in the doubles event.In the second round, the Romanian-Japanese pair will play against the winners of the match between Nao Hibino/Makoto Ninomiya (Japan) - Lucie Hradecka (the Czech Republic)/Andreja Klepac (Slovenia/Seed 11).

