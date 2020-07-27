Austrian Gregor Muehlberger wins 10th Sibiu Cycling Tour

Austrian rider Gregor Muehlberger (racing for BORA-hansgrohe) won on Sunday the 10th edition of the Sibiu Cycling Tour, after his German teammate Pascal Ackermann secured the stage 3b finale.

Ackermann completed the 109 km distance on the route Sibiu - Poplaca - Sibiu (x2) - Saliste - Cristian - Orlat - Sacel - Cristian - Sibiu in 2 h 15 min 38 sec, according to the competition's Twitter account, being followed by his compatriot and teammate Michael Schwarzmann and by Romanian Eduard-Michael Grosu (Nippo Delko One Provence), who both timed the same as the winner.

In the overall standings Gregor Muehlberger was followed by his fellow national and colleague Patrick Konrad, at 1 minute 01 seconds, and by Switzerland's Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation), at 1 minute 52 seconds. Italian Davide Rebellin (Meridiana Kamen Team) finished 8th, while leader of Romania's national team Serghei Tvetcov came in 28th, 13 min 21 sec down from the winner, and took the red jersey as the best ranked Romanian. Eduard Grosu ranked 56th, Emil Dima (Giotti Victoria Savini Due) finished 71st.

Pole Pawel Bernas (Mazowsze Serce Polski) won the blue jersey as the best sprinter, and Sweden's Erik Bergstroem Frisk (Bike Aid Team) secured the grey polka-dot white jersey for the best U23 rider. Muehlberger also won the green jersey of the leader of the points competition, as well as the "best climber" white jersey. Elkov - Kasper was crowned the best team, and Dutchman Meindert Weulink (ABLOC CT) got the orange jerseys as the most combative racer.

The winners of the previous editions of the Sibiu Cycling Tour were: Italian Alessio Marchetti (Centro Revisioni Cerone) in 2011; Spaniard Victor de la Parte (SP Tableware) - 2012; Italian Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat - Polkowice) - 2013; Croatian Radoslav Rogina (Adria Mobil) - 2014; Italian Mauro Finetto (Southeast) - 2015; Bulgarian Nikolai Mihailov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) - 2016; Colombian Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) - 2017; Colombian Ivan Sosa (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) - in 2018; and Costa Rican Ivan Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) - in 2019.