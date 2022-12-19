Austria's veto, fully unfair, EU's unity, cohesion, paramount to protect democratic values (Senate's Gorghiu)

The Senate's caretaker, Alina Gorghiu, welcomed on Monday, during the meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, the support that she and the institution she leads gave to Romania for the accession to the Schengen area, showing that unity and cohesion of the EU are paramount for protecting democratic values, a press release press of the Senate says, told Agerpres.

The Senate's acting president highlighted that Austria's veto of December 8 is "completely unfair" and ignored all Romania's efforts and achievements in the full application of the Schengen acquis, as well as the positions of the other member states.

Gorghiu welcomed the debate in the European Parliament regarding the refusal of the JHA Council on the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen and emphasized that this is a national strategic objective, to which the authorities in Bucharest will remain fully committed, the source reads.

She added that gender equality represents an important topic at the national level, mentioning, in the context, the adoption of a Parliament declaration on this topic. Alina Gorghiu emphasized both the need to ensure, at all levels, equal opportunities for women and men, as well as the implementation of the EU strategy "A Union of Equality" in Romania, the press release states.

The discussions emphasised, at the same time, the importance of promoting young people in politics both at the national and European level, hence Gorghiu mentioning that she is one of the supporters of reducing the minimum voting age from 18 to 16.

Alina Gorghiu congratulated the president of the European Parliament for her efforts to promote young people in European politics, as well as for the Ambassador Schools programme of the EP.

For her part, Roberta Metsola expressed the full support of the European Parliament for initiatives aimed at ensuring gender equality and increasing the involvement of young people in politics, showing, in context, the benefits of lowering the minimum voting age.

According to the press release, the discussion agenda also covered the situation in the Republic of Moldova, and the acting president of the Senate assured Roberta Metsola that Romania remains the firmest supporter of Chisinau and its European path, at the same time showing the need for increased international support, taking into account by the very high pressure given by the crises and the multiple challenges the authorities in the neighboring country have to manage.