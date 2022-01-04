Auto: Romanian crews place 72 and 73 during 3rd event of Dakkar Rally 2022

The two Romanian teams that are going up in the auto category of the Dakkar 2022 Rally have finished the third event, which took place on Tuesday, placing 72 and 73.

The team of Mihai Ban / Stefan Catalin Ion - "Cheloo" occupied 72nd place, finishing at 2 h 10 min 08 sec from the winner of the event that took place between Ha'il - Qaisumah (255 km), Spanish Carlos Sainz.

The team Iacob Ilie Buhai Hotea / Tudor Turdean placed 73, at 2 h 10 min 37 sec from Sainz, Agerpres.ro informs.

In general, the team of Ban / Ion took 72nd place, at 24 h 05 min 09 sec from the leader, and Buhai / Turdean occupies the 77th position (from the 87 teams left), at 30 h 06 min 09 sec from the leader.

The fourth event is scheduled for Wednesday, Al Qaysumah - Riad, with a total lenght of 707 km, of which 465 kilometers are timed.