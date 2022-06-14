Average monthly pension up 9.9 pct in Q1 2022

The average monthly pension (determined by taking into account the pension amounts of all categories of pensioners - social insurance, disability, survivor's, etc. paid by pension funds) was 1,846 RON in Q1 2022, up by 9.9% compared to the previous quarter, informs a press release of the National Institute of Statistics sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The average public social security pension was 1,772 RON, up by 10.2%, and the ratio of the average nominal social security pension for old age and full length of service (tax and social health insurance contribution excluded) to the net average wage was 54.4% (compared to 50.9% in the previous quarter).The average real pension index compared to the previous quarter, calculated as the ratio of the nominal pension index for the calculation of the real pension to the consumer price index was 106.0%.The average number of retirees in Q1 2022 was 5,024,000 people, down 34,000 people compared to the previous quarter. The average number of retirees of the public social security system was 4,617,000 people, down 26,000 people compared to the previous quarter.AGERPRES