Average monthly wage in Romania stand at 5,077 RON, in second quarter, with 82 pct of income as expenses

The total average monthly wage of the population in a household was 5,077 RON in the second quarter of this year, and total expenses reached, on average, 4,163 per month per household, representing 82 pct of total income, shows the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS), published on Monday, according to Agerpres.

At the level of each household in Romania, the total average monthly wage was of 1,973 RON per person, and the total monthly average expenses stood at 1,618 RON per person.

According to the quoted source, the incomes in liquidity were, on average, of 4,693 RON monthly (1,823 RON per person) and the incomes in kind, on average, of 384 RON per month per household (149 RON per person). Salaries and other associated incomes have been the most important source of income (67.8 pct of the total incomes of households.

In the formation of the total incomes of households there were, also, incomes from social work (19 pct), incomes from agriculture (1.9 pct), incomes from independent non-agricultural activities (1.8 pct), those from ownership and selling of assets in the patrimony of the household (1.1 pct) as well as incomes in kind (7.6 pct), mainly the value of the consumption of agri-food products from own resources (6.6 pct).

The INS mentions that the medium of residence influences income levels, and, especially, the structure of the incomes of households in the urban and the rural environment.

According to statistical data, the main destinations for the expenses of the households are the consumption of food stuffs, non-food stuffs, services and the transfers to the public and private administration and to social insurance budgets, in the form of taxes, contributions, dues, as well as covering the needs relating to household production (feeding animals and birds, paying work for household production, tilling products, veterinary services, etc.)

The expenses for investments, dedicated to the buying or construction of homes, the buying of land and equipment necessary for household production, the buying of shares, etc, hold little weight in the total expenses of the population's households (only. 0.7 pct).

According to the standard classification by individual consumption by purpose (COICOP), food products and non-alcoholic beverages represented, in the second quarter of 2020, on average, 37.7 pct of household consumption.

The total incomes represent the total liquidity incomes coming from different sources for which there is no obligation for restitution and incomes in kind (evaluated in RON). The total incomes comprise the total liquidity incomes, regardless of destination, and the equivalent of consumption from own resources of households.