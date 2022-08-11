Average net salary up rd 10 euros in June

The average net salary in June was 3,977 RON, higher by 49 RON (+1.2%), compared to the value recorded in the previous month, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

1 euro = rd 4.91 RON

As for the average gross salary, it had the value of 6,413 RON in June this year, 55 RON (+0.9%) higher than in May 2022.

The highest values of the average net salary were recorded in activities of IT services - 9,331 RON, and the lowest in the manufacture of clothing - 2,186 RON.

Compared to June of the previous year, the index of the real salary gain was 97.6% in June 2022, respectively 100.4% compared to May this year. Compared to October 1990, the index of the real salary gain was 223.7%, 1.1 percentage points higher than that recorded in May 2022.