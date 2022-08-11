 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Average net salary up rd 10 euros in June

bani-lei-salariu

The average net salary in June was 3,977 RON, higher by 49 RON (+1.2%), compared to the value recorded in the previous month, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

1 euro = rd 4.91 RON

As for the average gross salary, it had the value of 6,413 RON in June this year, 55 RON (+0.9%) higher than in May 2022.

The highest values of the average net salary were recorded in activities of IT services - 9,331 RON, and the lowest in the manufacture of clothing - 2,186 RON.

Compared to June of the previous year, the index of the real salary gain was 97.6% in June 2022, respectively 100.4% compared to May this year. Compared to October 1990, the index of the real salary gain was 223.7%, 1.1 percentage points higher than that recorded in May 2022.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.