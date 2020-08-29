Aviation accident at Baneasa Airport because of faulty landing gear

An aviation accident occurred on Friday at Bucharest Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu airport, after a Boeing 767 aircraft, a special regime flight, recorded a malfunction on the main landing gear, according to the information provided by the spokesman of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), Valentin Iordache.

The aircraft had 84 passengers on board, who were evacuated safely and were not injured.

The accident took place at 14:52, and an investigation is already underway, being carried out by the Authority for Investigations and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (AIAS).

"Airport crews (firefighters, ambulances) acted promptly, according to specific procedures. The airport's landing-takeoff runway is closed. The commercial traffic, which takes place at Henri Coanda Airport, was not affected," mentions Iordache.