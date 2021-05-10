B9 Summit/Iohannis: Black Sea security situation, worrying, I plead for enhancing allied military presence

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the Black Sea security situation is worrying, which is why NATO must continue to strengthen its deterrence and defense position, especially on the Eastern Flank, in a unitary and coherent manner.

"The worrying security situation in the Black Sea - which we have discussed at length - has shown us that we need to remain vigilant. Therefore, NATO must continue to strengthen its deterrence and defense position, especially on the Eastern Flank, in a unitary and coherent manner, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. That is why I pleaded - including in the discussion with President Biden - for enhancing the allied military presence, including the USA, in Romania and in the south of the Eastern Flank," president Klaus Iohannis said in a joint statement with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at the end of the B9 Summit.

The B9 Summit was attended in video conference format by US President Joe Biden, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and the heads of the other Bucharest Nine states: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Hungary.