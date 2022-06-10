B9 Summit/ Polish President deems visit to Ukraine one of hardest experiences

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in Bucharest on Friday that his recent visit to Ukraine was "one of the hardest experiences" of his life.

Andrzej Duda, together with President Klaus Iohannis, is co-chairing the B9 Summit at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"We stand at a special moment. Ukraine has been fighting the Russian invaders for four months, NATO is completing its preparations for the Madrid Summit," the Polish president said at the opening of the session, according to the official translation.

Andrzej Duda thanked US President Joe Biden for his support of the B9 Summit.

"My visit to Ukraine was one of the hardest experiences of my life. My memories will remain forever. Opposition to the bestiality of Russian aggressors, pity for their victims, the fact that we see chapters that we thought were closed forever reopen, the attempt to create an order based on cooperation did not have any result, because Russia has not stopped thinking about its projects of imperial development, territorial expansion, shift of the balance of power and spheres of influence. There is talk about about ruski mir [Russian peace - ed.n.]," confessed the Polish president.

He stressed that "Ukraine is able to defend itself against Russian aggressors across its entire territory."

"In order to avoid future mistakes, we will have to look very closely at how this could happen. The most important thing now is to support Ukraine, to strengthen NATO's deterrence factor, to develop a coherent strategy to stop Putin's imperialism. These must be based on the synergy of actions between NATO and the European Union, and the potential of the likes of Bucharest 9 must be used," Andrzej Duda concluded his intervention.AGERPRES