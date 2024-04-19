Babes-Bolyai University leading project to increase technological capacities in nine countries

"Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) in Cluj Napoca is leading a project to increase technological capacities in the ICT area in nine European countries.

"UBB is leading the CapTTict project for technological capacity building in ICT. Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) has started from 1 January 2024 the implementation of the project "Increasing technology transfer capacities, company creation and innovation in ICT" (CapTTict), funded under the first call of the Interreg Danube programme in the 2021-2027 programming period. The central element of the project is the search for new synergies, cooperation and exchange of experience between innovators from each country. The project supports technology and knowledge transfer in new countries - Romania, Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Ukraine," reads a press release UBB sent on Friday.

According to the source, the project will provide support services for the development of business plans in technology transfer and commercialisation.

"An important part of the project is the creation of an incubation/acceleration programme - ICT Danube Digital Accelerator, which will support more than 30 promising technologies. The project will enable access and networking of innovative activities and experts in an international environment through the EXPERTS.AI digital tool. Another important part of the project is to map the ICT innovation environment in 4 non-EU partner countries, while supporting the development of their S3 strategies. Besides, another valuable contribution will be the establishment of new contacts and cooperation in the international environment," the UBB press release reads.

Within the CapTTict implementation, the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of UBB is in charge of the overall coordination and implementation of the project, using its experience gained in recent years in the area of technology and knowledge transfer.