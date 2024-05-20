Bacau to be connected to Paris and Dortmund through flights operated as of autumn

The municipality of Bacau will be connected by air with Paris and Dortmund, after one of the airline operators announced that it will operate flights to the two destinations as of autumn.

"From autumn, operator Dan Air will introduce two new destinations: Paris and Dortmund, for the first time from Bacau airport," president of Bacau County Council Valentin Ivancea said on Monday.

Aeroitalia will also increase the frequency of flights to Bergamo to 6 flights per week from July 1.

Also, from June there will be 3 flights per week to Antalya and one flight to Crete, all charter flights.

The airport is also connected through flights to London, Rome, Brussels, ubln, Turin, Liverpool, Bologna, Madrid, Catania and Barcelona.

George Enescu International Airport is under the Bacau County Council management.