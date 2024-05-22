Ball signed by Iordanescu and jersey with signatures of 'Golden Generation' footballers - offered by Ciolacu to Erdogan

AGERPRES special correspondent Daniel Florea reports: Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on a visit to Turkey, presented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with several symbolic gifts, including a replica of Marshal Alexandru Averescu's baton and a football ball signed by the former coach of Romania's national football team, Anghel Iordanescu, and his son, current national team coach Edi Iordanescu.

The Romanian prime minister also gave President Erdogan a jersey with the signatures of the 'Golden Generation' footballers.

Another gift offered by Ciolacu is the book "The Century of Harmony - Romanian-Turkish Relations 1923 -2023'".

In his turn, Prime Minister Ciolacu received from President Erdogan a bow with arrows, an artistically crafted porcelain vase and several books.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, accompanied by a delegation of ministers, was in Ankara on Tuesday for an official visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.