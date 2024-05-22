Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Ball signed by Iordanescu and jersey with signatures of 'Golden Generation' footballers - offered by Ciolacu to Erdogan

www.a1.ro
Generația de Aur

AGERPRES special correspondent Daniel Florea reports: Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on a visit to Turkey, presented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with several symbolic gifts, including a replica of Marshal Alexandru Averescu's baton and a football ball signed by the former coach of Romania's national football team, Anghel Iordanescu, and his son, current national team coach Edi Iordanescu.

The Romanian prime minister also gave President Erdogan a jersey with the signatures of the 'Golden Generation' footballers.

Another gift offered by Ciolacu is the book "The Century of Harmony - Romanian-Turkish Relations 1923 -2023'".

In his turn, Prime Minister Ciolacu received from President Erdogan a bow with arrows, an artistically crafted porcelain vase and several books.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, accompanied by a delegation of ministers, was in Ankara on Tuesday for an official visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.