Baneasa Airport registers 10k passengers in first month of operations

Henri Coanda (Otopeni) International Airport will register over 14 million passengers this year, so somewhere around the figure recorded in 2019, the best pre-pandemic year, and on Bucharest Baneasa "Aurel Vlaicu" International Airport we expect to reach the one million annual passenger mark quite quickly, in less than a year, Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) Spokesman Valentin Iordache said on Monday, told Agerpres.

Speaking at the conference to launch the operations of the Romanian company AirConnect on Baneasa Airport, Iordache said that the month of June had already seen 11,000 passengers transit through the airport.

"We have been operating regularly on Baneasa Airport for some time and we have already had our first month with over 10,000 passengers. We are talking about June, when 11,000 passengers boarded or disembarked here at Baneasa. It is not a lot, of course we expect many more, probably 10 times more than that in the relatively near future, and today we have the pleasure that a new airline will start operating from Baneasa Aurel Vlaicu Airport. I am referring to AirConnect. They have been operating at Otopeni for some time, although we insisted very much that they should come to Baneasa from the beginning," said Iordache.

According to him, the capacity of this airport is about 200 - 250 passengers per hour and there is still a lot of capacity to cover.

"So, we can still increase by about 10 times. There is room for growth, the right operational measures can increase capacity even more, so that we can reach over a million, maybe even 2 million passengers a year. This does not mean much, given that, at Henri Coanda Airport, for example, we expect over 14 million passengers this year, so we will be somewhere around the figure recorded in 2019, the best pre-pandemic year, and traffic is expected to increase there too. Obviously, there the measures to be taken are also operational, but also the start of the enlargement of the new terminal, the expansion of the infrastructure at Henri Coanda Airport, which must continue - and will continue - as foreseen in our development programmes," he mentioned.

The CNAB official announced that another company - Universal, running on Israeli capital - will start operating from Baneasa Airport quite soon.