Bangladeshi citizens caught while trying to illegally cross border into Serbia

The border police from Lunga Sector have detected, in the last 24 hours, two groups of 10 Bangladeshi citizens trying to illegally cross the border into Serbia, all of them holders of employment visas, legally entered the Romanian territory.

According to a press release issued by the Territorial Inspectorate of Border Police (ITPF) Timisoara, the first group consisting of three people heading for the border with Serbia, was detected on Tuesday evening by a border patrol team from Lunga Sector, on a border surveillance mission, about 50 meters from the border line.

A few hours later, another team from the same border sector, on a border surveillance and control mission, observed a group of seven persons moving on foot about 200 meters from the border line towards the territory of the neighboring state.

In both cases, border guards took specific action, following which they detected the 10 foreign citizens who did not justify their presence in the border area. The persons in question were picked up and transported to the Border Police Headquarters for investigations, where it was established that they are Bangladeshi citizens, aged between 22 and 45 years old, all of them holders of employment visas, having legally entered the Romanian territory.

The border police are investigating the case for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border. The Bangladeshi citizens were handed over to the Regional Centre for Procedures and Accommodation of Asylum Seekers in Timisoara, and the necessary legal measures will be taken once the investigations are completed.