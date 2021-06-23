Bank deposits of companies and population up by 0.6 pct in May

The deposits of non-governmental clients increased in May 2021 by 0.6 pct over April, up to the level of 435.904 billion RON, and by 13.7 pct (9.5 pct in real terms) over the same month of the previous year, the National Bank of Romania (BNR), agerpres report..

Deposits in RON of residents, with a share of 65.1 pct in the total of non-governmental clients' deposits, increased by 0.5 pct over April 2021, up to 283.768 billion RON, and by 15.4 pct (11.3 pct in real terms) over May 2020.

The RON deposits of population's households have dropped by 0.1 pct over the previous month, up to 156.879 billion RON, and over the month of May 2020 recorded an increase of 12.8 pct (8.7 in real terms).Moreover, the RON deposits of other sectors (non-financial companies and non-monetary financial institutions) recorded an advance of 1.2 pct (up to 126.889 billion RON) over the previous month and by 18.9 pct (14.6 pct in real terms) compared to May 2020.The foreign currency deposits of residents, expressed in RON representing 34.9 pct of the total volume of deposits of non-governmental clients, have increased by 0.8 pct over April 2021, reaching the level of 152.135 billion RON (expressed in euro, they increased by 0.9 pct, up to 30.923 billion euro). Compared to the same month of 2020, the indicator rose by 10.5 pct expressed in RON and 8.7 pct expressed in euro.The foreign currency deposits of population's households, expressed in RON, rose by 0.2 pct compared to the previous month, up to 109.688 billion RON; expressed in euro, they rose by 0.3 pct. Reported to the same period of 2020, the increase of this indicator expressed in Ron was of 10.3 pct (8.6 pct expressed in euro).The foreign currency deposits of other sectors, expressed in RON, increased by 2.4 pct over April, up to 42.447 billion RON (2.5 pct expressed in euro). Compared to May 2020, this indicator, expressed in RON, had an advance of 10.9 pct (if expressed in euro, the increase was of 9.1 pct).