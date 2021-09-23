 
     
Bank deposits of companies and population, up by 1.7 pct in August

F. P.
capital.ro
bani

The deposits of non-governmental resident clients increased, in August, by 1.7% compared to the previous month, to 449.9 billion RON, and by 15.5% (9.7% in real terms) compared to August 2020, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), published on Thursday.

RON-denominated deposits of residents, with a share of 64.8% of the overall deposits of non-governmental clients, increased by 1.9% compared to July 2021, to 291.7 billion RON, and by 16.1% (10.3% in real terms) compared to August 2020.

The residents' household deposits in RON decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous month, to 158.3 billion RON, and compared to August 2020 they increased by 12.6% (7% in real terms).

RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) advanced by 4.7% (up to 133.3 billion RON) compared to the previous month and by 20.6% (14.6% in real terms) compared to the previous month of August 2020.

Forex-denominated deposits of residents expressed in RON, accounting for 35.2% of the overall volume of deposits of non-governmental clients, increased by 1.3% compared to July 2021, reaching the level of 158.2 billion lei (expressed in euros, they increased by 1% to 32.06 billion euros). Compared to August 2020, the indicator increased by 14.2%, when expressed in RON and by 12.1%, if expressed in EUR.

Forex deposits of households, expressed in RON, increased by 1.2% compared to July 2021, to 113.1 billion RON. Expressed in EUR, they increased by 0.9%. Compared to the same period of 2020, the increase of this indicator expressed in RON was 12.9% (10.8%, if the indicator is expressed in EUR).

Forex-denominated deposits of other sectors, expressed in RON, advanced by 1.6% compared to July 2021, to 45 billion RON (1.2% when the indicator is expressed in EUR). Compared to August 2020, this indicator, expressed in RON, went up by 17.6% (if expressed in EUR, the increase was 15.4%).AGERPRES

