Barna: 27 September - horizon of vision battle for Bucharest, not party battle

Inquam Photos
Dan Barna

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna said on Sunday that the day of the elections on 27 September is the horizon of a "battle of visions" for what Bucharest should be" and not of a "battle" between the parties.

"27 September is not the horizon of a battle between parties, 27 September is the horizon of a battle of visions for what Bucharest should be, because we have, on the one hand, the vision of lies, the vision of falsehood, the vision of people masked with wigs and glasses, the vision of the signature factories that we saw at PSD [Social Democratic Party] and not only in these elections, the vision of some projects that are only talked about, but there is never and the vision of a project for Bucharest supported by Nicusor Dan, USR PLUS and partners at PNL [National Liberal Party], the vision of a truly European Bucharest that dares to call itself the capital of a European country, of a Bucharest in which the citizens deserve to feel really proud to see that the city is starting to develop. For years, we have been talking of Bucharest's development, but in reality the traffic is suffocated, the air quality is worse from one month to the next after all the measurements, and the public services are almost ridiculous, most of them," said Dan Barna, during the event in which the USR PLUS Alliance launches the electoral campaign for Bucharest.

The USR leader said that those who will not turn out to vote "will be directly responsible for a possibly negative result."

According to him, it is very important that professional teams reach the city halls in Bucharest.

