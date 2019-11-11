Barna about possible resignation: I am not a leader who gives up at the first difficulty

Save Romania Union (USR) chairman Dan Barna has stated on Monday that he wouldn't resign from the helm of the party after ranking 3rd in the first round of presidential elections, because he "doesn't give up" at the first difficulty.

When asked about a possible resignation, Barna stated: "No. At this moment, categorically no. I said I take full responsibility for the result, but, equally, I am not a leader who walks away and gives up at the first difficulty, because a goal wasn't achieved. This evening, I will have a discussion with my colleagues from the party leadership and we will establish the strategy and steps for the next period."President Klaus Iohannis is leading the first round of the election with 36.91 percent of votes, followed by Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate Viorica Dancila with 23.45 percent and USR PLUS Alliance candidate Dan Barna with 14.19 percent, after counting the votes from 18,781 polling stations, Spokesman of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Mircea Preotescu informed on Monday.