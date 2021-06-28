Barna: It is natural to wait for Venice Commission's on SIIJ. It is a decision owned by the coalition

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) ruling alliance, said on Monday, at the end of a convention of USR's National Bureau, that it is natural to wait for the opinion of the Venice Commission on dismantling the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) and mentioned that the coalition agreed on the matter.

The clarifications come after national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, Ludovic Orban, said on Saturday in Iasi that Justice Minister Stelian Ion notified the Venice Commission regarding the disbandment bill without informing the prime minister and the ruling coalition partners, which delays the adoption of the initiative in Parliament.

"Yes, indeed, a point of view has been requested of the Venice Commission, which is natural because we have been trying to build Romania's judiciary in agreement with and as synchronous as possible with what modern European judiciaries mean. It is a decision, by the way, taken by the coalition last week, owned by it, wait for the opinion of the Venice Commission, which will come around July 2-3 and then, in two weeks' time, an extraordinary meeting will vote on discarding SIIJ," Barna told a news briefing at the Parliament House, quoted by Agerpres.