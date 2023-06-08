Base pay of healthcare, social workers, defence, public order personnel to increase from June 1.

The base pay of healthcare and social workers, defence, public order and national security personnel will increase on June 1 to the level set in the uniform public pay framework law for the year 2022, the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity (MMSS) announced on Thursday, told Agerpres.

The government approved an emergency ordinance supplementing Article I of emergency ordinance 168/2022 on fiscal-budgetary measures, the extension of some terms, amending and supplementing pieces of legislation.

The measure was taken by the government for some of the healthcare workers, such as medical statisticians, medical registrars, nurses, stretcher bearers and caregivers who have not reached the maximum pay level provided for in the scale.

The emergency ordinance also increases the basic pay for social workers.

The measures were taken given that among the priorities of the Ministry of Labour is the modernisation of the payroll system in the public sector included in the 2021 - 2024 government agenda designed to get rid of wage inequities and to develop a new pay law under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.