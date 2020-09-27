Singurul EXIT-POLL din România, ora 21.00. Au mai rămas 0 zile 9 ore 44 minute
 
     
Basescu: I advise Bucharest residents to cast useful vote for them

Former President Traian Basescu, the People's Movement Party candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, advises Bucharest residents to cast a "useful vote for them" in order to change things in the city.

"I have voted, I think the people of Bucharest will manage to cast a useful vote for them. For now, the television stations have advised them to cast a useful vote for the parties. I advise them to cast a useful vote for them, to choose the one who can change things in Bucharest. I wish a good day to the people of Bucharest", Basescu declared on Sunday, at the exit from the polls.

The former president voted with his wife, Maria Basescu.

