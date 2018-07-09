Basescu:Iohannis chose correctly in Kovesi's case; must see if CCR's decision of reducing MPs will apply

Senator Traian Basescu says that president Iohannis chose correctly when he applied the Romanian Constitutional Court's (CCR) decision in the case of Laura Codruta Kovesi, stating that it remains to be seen whether or not the CCR's decision validating the referendum for reducing the size of the Parliament to 300 MPs will be respected.

"President Iohannis chose correctly, applying the CCR's decision and revoking Laura Codruta Kovesi. It remains to be seen if those who imperatively asked president Iohannis to respect the CCR's decision are also willing to apply the Court's decision, through which the referendum that reduced the number of MPs to 300. Come on, boys, a little courage. 300", wrote former president Traian Basescu, Monday, on Facebook, referring to the fact that in 2009 there was a referendum launched so that Parliament can become unicameral and have 300 MPs.He says that Romania does not currently have more than 300 politicians that can competently exercise the position of MP.