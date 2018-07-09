 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Basescu:Iohannis chose correctly in Kovesi's case; must see if CCR's decision of reducing MPs will apply

www.romaniatv.net
traian Băsescu

Senator Traian Basescu says that president Iohannis chose correctly when he applied the Romanian Constitutional Court's (CCR) decision in the case of Laura Codruta Kovesi, stating that it remains to be seen whether or not the CCR's decision validating the referendum for reducing the size of the Parliament to 300 MPs will be respected. 


"President Iohannis chose correctly, applying the CCR's decision and revoking Laura Codruta Kovesi. It remains to be seen if those who imperatively asked president Iohannis to respect the CCR's decision are also willing to apply the Court's decision, through which the referendum that reduced the number of MPs to 300. Come on, boys, a little courage. 300", wrote former president Traian Basescu, Monday, on Facebook, referring to the fact that in 2009 there was a referendum launched so that Parliament can become unicameral and have 300 MPs. 

He says that Romania does not currently have more than 300 politicians that can competently exercise the position of MP.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.