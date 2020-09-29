BEC - partial data, 20.00 pm: District 1 Clotilde Armand - 41.03pct, Daniel Tudorache - 39.78pct

The candidate backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - the Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance for the office of mayor of district 1 of the Capital City Bucharest, Clotilde Armand, is still ahead of her counter-candidate, the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s Daniel Tudorache, by 1.25 per cent, with 41.03 per cent against 39.78 per cent, according to partial data centralized by BEC on Tuesday, until 20.00 pm, after the counting of 96 per cent of the votes.

In district 3, after 97.52 pct of the votes have been counted, Robert Negoita took 43.78pct of the votes, Adrian Moraru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 28.44pct, and Aurelian Badulescu (PSD) - 13.72pct.

In districts 2, 4, 5 and 6 the data remained unchanged from the the 09:00 am report.

Thus, in district 2, after the centralization of 97.55pct of the votes, Radu Mihaiu has garnered 36.91pct, Dan Cristian Popescu (PSD) - 31.50pct, and Neculai Ontanu (the alliance between the Adhere to Democracy Education and Reconstruction Party and PPU-SL) - 14.06pct.

After the counting of 98.09pct of the votes, in district 4, Daniel Baluta obtained 57.03pct, and Simona Spataru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 29.88pct.

In district 5, after the counting of 97.30pct of the votes, Cristian Popescu Piedone has 28.08pct, Daniel Florea (PSD) - 25.64pct, and Cristian Bacanu (PNL - USR PLUS) - 25.24pct.

In district 6, where 98.12pct of the votes were centralized, Ciprian Ciucu took 43.40pct, Gabriel Mutu (PSD) - 34.56pct and Stefan Florescu (PMP) - 7.68pct.

The percentages for the candidates to the office of general mayor of Bucharest City, Nicusor Dan and Gabriela Firea, also remained unchanged from 9.00 am, after counting 97.70 per cent of the votes.