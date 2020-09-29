BEC - partial results in Bucharest, 20:00 hrs: Nicusor Dan - 42.79%, Gabriela Firea - 37.98%

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, won 42.79% of the votes for the position of general mayor of Bucharest, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate - 37.98%, according to the partial data of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) centralized until Tuesday at 20.00 hrs, after the counting of 97.92% of the votes.

On the third place is Traian Basescu, the People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate, with 10.98%.