 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

BEC - partial results in Bucharest, 20:00 hrs: Nicusor Dan - 42.79%, Gabriela Firea - 37.98%

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
alegeri locale 2020 vot

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, won 42.79% of the votes for the position of general mayor of Bucharest, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate - 37.98%, according to the partial data of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) centralized until Tuesday at 20.00 hrs, after the counting of 97.92% of the votes.

On the third place is Traian Basescu, the People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate, with 10.98%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.