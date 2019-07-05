 
     
Begu, Niculescu - qualified for second round of Wimbledon doubles event

Romanian tennis players Monica Niculescu and Irina Begu qualified on Thursday for the second round of the women's doubles event at Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament, defeating in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, the pair made up of Daria Kasatkina (Russia) / Anett Kontaveit (Estonia).


Begu and Niculescu, the 15th seeds, won in two hours and two minutes of play, ensuring a cheque of 19,000 pounds and 130 WTA points. In the next round, the Romanians will face off the pair made up of Xinyun Han (China) / Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia).

Andreea Mitu (Romania) / Pauline Parmentier (France) were defeated in the inaugural round, 6-4, 6-2, by the American pairing Danielle Collins / Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil stopped in the first round also at the doubles event in Wimbledon, where he made a pair with the French Ugo Humbert.

On Thursday night, the two were defeated in four sets, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-0, after two hours and 28 minutes of play, by the pair made up of British Andy Murray and French Pierre-Hugues Herbert, at the end of a match attended by 10,000 spectators.

For their participation in this round, Copil and Humbert were rewarded with a cheque of 12,000 pounds and 10 ATP points at doubles.

