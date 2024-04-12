Beretta project could start operations at end-August, at Cugir Mechanical Plant

The Beretta project could start operations at the Cugir Mechanical Plant (UM Cugir) at the end of August, on Friday said the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Stefan Radu Oprea, on a visit to the two armament plants in Cugir.

In December 2023, the Executive approved the extension by 1 year and 6 months of the Compensation Agreements concluded between the Compensation Office for Special Technical Acquisitions and ROMARM S.A. National Company, respectively of the transfers of technologies and licenses operated by the Beretta weapons factory in the industrial infrastructure of UM Cugir, until June 29, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Government at the time, according to the Compensation Agreements concluded between the Compensation Office for Special Equipment Acquisitions and C.N. ROMARM S.A., as the contractor, and as a result of the analysis carried out, it was found to be technically and operationally impossible to deliver technology and license transfers by the initially set deadline of December 29, 2023.

With a tradition of over 200 years, UM Cugir currently manufactures weapons of various calibers (12.7 mm, 14.5 mm, 5.56 mm), automatic and semi-automatic pistols of 9 mm caliber.