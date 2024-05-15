Biggest lie that Marcel Ciolacu keeps repeating is that economy is going well (USR's Drula)

Save Romania Union (USR) president Catalin Drula accuses Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of "lying" about the country's economic situation, in the context where Romania has the "highest inflation" in Europe, and the deficit reached 3.3% of GDP.

"The biggest lie that Marcel Ciolacu keeps repeating is when he says that 'the economy is going well'. While he appears on TV with such campaign statements, Romania is bankrupt. Romania is for the fourth month in a row the champion of Europe in price increases. We have the highest inflation in Europe. The deficit reached 3.3% of the GDP, that is, a budget hole of 57.7 billion lei, after the first four months of the year," the USR leader wrote on Wednesday on Facebook.

He mentions that foreign direct investment "has fallen, while the debt is growing". In the first three months of the year, loans reached 70 billion euros, says Drula.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the Government will continue to take measures to reduce inflation, so that it reaches below 5% by the end of the year, emphasizing that in April the inflation rate dropped to 5.9%.

"We managed to reduce inflation to 5.9% in April, almost half of the level recorded when we took over the government. It is one of the most important promises made to Romanians that we are fulfilling! The official data clearly show that where we intervened by capping for basic food, energy and gas, the biggest decreases are recorded. This proves that we have acted correctly and we will continue in this direction to bring inflation below 5% until the end of the year that reducing inflation means protecting the purchasing power of Romanians, one of the main objectives of this government," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook account.