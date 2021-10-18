Bishop Macarie of Northern Europe receives Royal Decoration of the Cross of the Romanian Royal House

His Grace Bishop Macarie of Northern Europe received the Royal Decoration of the Cross of the Romanian Royal House during a ceremony held at the Royal Palace in Bucharest on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The Decoration is awarded to those who have continuously supported the work or have contributed a significant deed to the Romanian Royal Family.

Her Majesty Crown Princess Margareta led the ceremony to mark the 100th birth anniversary of King Michael I of Romania (October 25, 1921).

His Royal Highness Prince Radu and Her Royal Highness Princess Maria also participated.

Six royal scholarships, six High Patronages, seventeen Royal supplier patents and twelve royal decorations were awarded to organizations and personalities from Romani a and the Republic of Moldova.

The Royal Decoration of the Cross of the Romanian Royal House is a Royal Decoration of the House of Romania instituted on May 10, 2008, by former King Michael I of Romania.

In the context of the centenary of the birth of King Michael and the Centennial of the Coronation of King Ferdinand and Queen Maria as the first sovereigns of Greater Romania, the bust of King Michael I was unveiled in Alba Iulia on Friday.

Before his second reign, the king bore the honorary title of Grand Duke of Alba Iulia. The bust was placed near the statue of Prince Michael the Brave.