Black Sea Universities Network, recognised for contribution to implementing UN goals

The Black Sea Universities Network (BSUN) has recently been recognised in Vienna for its contribution to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"At a ceremony at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna on August 24, 2020, the Black Sea Universities Network (BSUN) was presented with the European Advanced SDG Award - Excellence in the implementation of the UN SDGs' 2020. Through the kindness of the leadership of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and His Excellency ambassador Bogdan Mazuru, BSUN was represented at the awards ceremony Cristian- Nicolae Daniel, senior official with the Romanian Embassy in the Republic of Austria. The ward presented to BSUN highlighted the contributions to the category of Biodiversity and Preservation of Life in Water and on Land," reads a BSUN press statement released on Wednesday.

BSUN is an ad-hoc international organisation comprising over 120 member universities, from the 12 countries that are part of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC): Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine. BSUN Standing International Secretariat is located in Romania, on the campus of the Ovidius University in Constanta.

AGERPRES .