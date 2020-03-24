Blizzard, moderate snowfall until Thursday night in most Romanian counties

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Tuesday issued a new Code Yellow warning of strong wind, targeting in a first stage almost three-quarters of the country, respectively a new Code Orange warning of moderate snowfall and blizzard, aiming to cover the southwestern counties, the alerts being in force, gradually, by Thursday night.

According to the weather forecaster, the long of the Code Yellow period, in the most part of the mountain area, in Dobrogea, Muntenia, Banat, Crisana, locally Oltenia, southwestern Moldavia, as well as in the southern half of Transylvania wind speed will increase in general from 55km/h to 75 km/h. In more than three-quarters of the country, the weather will maintain especially cold for the last decade of March.

Furthermore, on 24 March in the counties of Mehedinti, Dolj and in the mountain area of the Caras-Severin, Hunedoara and Gorj counties, a Code Orange warning of moderate snowfalls (10 - 15 l/sqm) will come into force, with heavy snow deposit. The wind speed will intensify up to 55 km/h - 75 km/h and in the mountain area of Caras-Severin, Hunedoara and Gorj counties the wind gust will go beyond 80 km/h - 90 km/h, while on the peaks it will hit 120 km/h, with strong snowstorms.

ANM also says that from 24 March 20:00 hrs to 26 March 10:00 hrs, a Code Orange for wind intensification will occur in the mountain area of the Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, Hunedoara and Gorj counties, with wind blowing at 80 km/h - 110 km/h in general, shattering the snow.

In addition, a Code Yellow warning will come into force from 24 March 20:00 hrs to 26 March 10:00 hrs. covering the mountain areas in 19 counties, from northeastern Muntenia, as well as the counties of Constanta and Tulcea, with the wind blowing at 55 km/h to 80 km/h, while at the mountain snow will be shattered and visibility will be diminished.