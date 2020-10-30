Blue Air to fly non-stop from Bucharest Otopeni to London Heathrow from December 1

Romania's private low-cost airline Blue Air will provide non-stop flights between Bucharest Otopeni and London Heathrow from December 1 at rates starting from 29.99 euros/leg, taxes included, according to AGERPRES.

According to Blue Air press statement released on Friday, by opening the new route, Blue Air will transfer to Heathrow the flights previously flown to London Luton Airport, offering five flights per week under the Winter Schedule 20/21, respectively 11 flights / week under the Summer Schedule 2021.

"We are very thrilled to announce Blue Air non-stop flights between Bucharest and London Heathrow, the largest airport in the United Kingdom and one of the most important airports in Europe and the world, both in terms of number of passengers and connecting flights. The opening of this route sets a new milestone in the development strategy of the Blue Air network and confirms our commitment to provide passengers with the best ultra-low cost air travel services and additional travel options at an affordable price. Heathrow is not only the preferred and most convenient choice for London travellers, but it is also one of Europe's most important intercontinental hubs. Blue Air intends to partner with several airlines operating from Heathrow, to enrich connectivity options for Romanian customers around the world," according to Blue Air Commercial Director Krassimir Tanev.

Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline by number of passengers. The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft, and in its 15 years of operation, it has carried over 30 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometers.

Blue Air is IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full member of IATA.