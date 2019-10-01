BNR forex reserves decrease to 35.423bn euro in September

The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 0.55pct, to 35.423 billion euro, at the end of September, from 35.619 billion euro on 31 August, 2019, according to BNR data released on Tuesday for Agerpres.

During the month, the following flows were recorded: 1.018 billion euro worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency- denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, and others; 1.214 billion euro worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and others.

The gold stock stands at 103.6 tonnes. Under international price developments, its value amounts to 4,540 billion euro.

Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) on 30 September, 2019 amounted to 39.963 billion euro, compared to 40.225 billion euro on 31 August, 2019.

In October 2019 the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately 264 million euro.